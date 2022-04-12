 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Western and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a short lived increase in
stronger winds for the next 4 to 5 hours over the region.
Winds will lessen slightly below criteria after 2 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Double-fatal crash in Warren County claims life of Nora Springs man

  • 0
Iowa State Patrol good 3.jpg

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A young man who recently moved to North Iowa was killed along with the driver in a one-vehicle rollover in Warren County.

It happened Saturday on County Road S23 near Milo.  The Iowa State Patrol says Bryce Vandeliune, 19 of Milo, was driving south when the vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled several times.  Vandeliune and a passenger, Koby D. Clary, 19 of Nora Springs, were thrown from the vehicle and killed.

His obituary says Clary was born in Des Moines but bought his first home at 18 in Nora Springs.  Clary was a volunteer with the Nora Springs Fire Department and the Nora Springs Volunteer Ambulance Service.

Tags

Recommended for you