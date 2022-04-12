Double-fatal crash in Warren County claims life of Nora Springs man

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A young man who recently moved to North Iowa was killed along with the driver in a one-vehicle rollover in Warren County.
It happened Saturday on County Road S23 near Milo. The Iowa State Patrol says Bryce Vandeliune, 19 of Milo, was driving south when the vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled several times. Vandeliune and a passenger, Koby D. Clary, 19 of Nora Springs, were thrown from the vehicle and killed.
His obituary says Clary was born in Des Moines but bought his first home at 18 in Nora Springs. Clary was a volunteer with the Nora Springs Fire Department and the Nora Springs Volunteer Ambulance Service.