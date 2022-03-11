DOT orders SkyWest to keep flying out of Mason City until replacement carrier found

MASON CITY, Iowa – SkyWest Airlines may not be leaving North Iowa or 28 other communities as soon as they wanted.
The airline notified the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is was ending flights out of 29 Essential Air Service communities within 90 days. However, the Mason City Municipal Airport says DOT has issued an order stopping SkyWest from terminating flights until a new carrier selection process can be conducted.
The DOT is also requesting proposals for new Essential Air Service carriers to the 29 affected communities by April 11.
SkyWest said it was ending the flights due to ongoing pilot shortages.
Besides Mason City, airports in Fort Dodge and Sioux City are covered by the DOT order.