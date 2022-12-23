Dorothy Day Hospitality House expands hours to meet increased need during extreme weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The extreme cold is keeping many of us indoors and Rochester shelters are seeing an increased need.
The Dorothy Day Hospitality House is typically open from 4 p.m. until 9 a.m. and are closed during the day, but with these frigid temperatures their board of directors made the decision to stay open all day through Christmas.
“It’s not only uncomfortable but it's also dangerous to be out in this weather. So we have just pulled in more volunteers and we are remaining open through Christmas,” say volunteer Sally Burns.
Volunteers say they are often full and about at capacity now with 23 beds.
The house makes available regular beds for those that stay up to 3 weeks at a time.
When there's openings cold weather beds are available just for the night during the winter.
Burns says they want to serve anyone they can during difficult times.
“Many of our people are working, they have had homes, and any of us, of course, could at some point be there but we try and we do treat each of our guests with respect and dignity that we would expect to get,” she says.
The house sees at least 50 regular volunteers and have pulled in more to help with the extra hours.
Burns also says that anyone is welcome to come in for breakfast, not just the people that stay there.
Other shelters in the community include The Landing MN’s day center and the Rochester Community Warming Center for overnight stays.
The Dorothy Day Hospitality House is located at 703 1st St SW in Rochester and will remain open all day through Sunday.