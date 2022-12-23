 Skip to main content
...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near 45
mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much of
the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone
areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of
snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the
strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to 40
below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and
blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning
will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the
dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and
drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white
out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Dorothy Day Hospitality House expands hours to meet increased need during extreme weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The extreme cold is keeping many of us indoors and Rochester shelters are seeing an increased need. 

The Dorothy Day Hospitality House is typically open from 4 p.m. until 9 a.m. and are closed during the day, but with these frigid temperatures their board of directors made the decision to stay open all day through Christmas. 

“It’s not only uncomfortable but it's also dangerous to be out in this weather. So we have just pulled in more volunteers and we are remaining open through Christmas,” say volunteer Sally Burns. 

Volunteers say they are often full and about at capacity now with 23 beds. 

The house makes available regular beds for those that stay up to 3 weeks at a time. 

When there's openings cold weather beds are available just for the night during the winter. 

Burns says they want to serve anyone they can during difficult times.

“Many of our people are working, they have had homes, and any of us, of course, could at some point be there but we try and we do treat each of our guests with respect and dignity that we would expect to get,” she says. 

The house sees at least 50 regular volunteers and have pulled in more to help with the extra hours. 

Burns also says that anyone is welcome to come in for breakfast, not just the people that stay there. 

Other shelters in the community include The Landing MN’s day center and the Rochester Community Warming Center for overnight stays. 

The Dorothy Day Hospitality House is located at 703 1st St SW in Rochester and will remain open all day through Sunday.

