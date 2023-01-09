'Don't rush into this thing' Sheriff Kevin Torgerson concerned over recreational marijuana bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson wants Minnesota lawmakers to weigh the consequences of legalizing marijuana in the state.
"Don't rush into this thing until we have the safety aspects of it ready first. So we can actually enforce the law that I hope they pass that has restrictions," says Torgerson.
He says as of right now, law enforcement agencies will not be equipped to enforce legalized marijuana laws.
The sheriff says he is concerned about driving safety, because there is no roadside test, like a breathalyzer, that can detect marijuana. The county relies on drug recognition experts, who are trained to recognize signs of impairment. Many jurisdictions do not have drug recognition experts.
Torgerson says standard drug tests take a long time to process, and wouldn't be able to determine if someone was high at the time they were pulled over.
Another concern mentioned by the sheriff involves the social aspects of legalization. He cited a study based in Colorado that showed the revenue generated from marijuana taxes was not enough to cover counseling and treatment programs.
According to Torgerson, that same study also mentioned Mexican drug cartels, who set up shop and provide a cheaper alternative to legitimate, licensed marijuana stores. Their profits further fueling the illegal drug trade.
That would not be an ideal situation for law enforcement, Torgerson said, as they are already dealing with rampant drug crimes and overdoses.
"The federal government recognized us as a high drug trafficking area and it's coming in here and it's going all over the place, northern Iowa, southwestern Wisconsin, in the state, Twin Cities, Duluth. I mean, we've had cases where we've tracked these things going everywhere," he said.
The problem has grown large enough, that deputies are dealing with pounds worth of drugs seized, instead of the smaller amounts.
The marijuana legalization bill, House File 100, was first read in the Minnesota House of Representatives on Thursday. The House Committee on Commerce Finance and Policy will review it next.