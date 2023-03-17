Don't push your luck: drive sober!

MINNESOTA - This St. Patrick's day, the Minnesota State Patrol is reminding you to not push your luck.
Today is one of the top five holidays for most fatal crashes and DWI arrests.
Between 2016 and 2020, almost 300 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over St. Patrick's day, that's according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Last year, Minnesota had 176 DWI arrests just on St. Patrick's day. To put that into perspective - on a normal day, state patrol averages 71 DWI arrests.
Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol said because the holiday falls on a Friday and people don't have to work tomorrow, the state patrol is anticipating more people out and on the roads - and warning people of risks of driving under the influence.
"One risk is being arrested - but that's probably the best risk if you are under the influence of alcohol or any type of controlled drugs. But, it costs thousands of dollars. It just depends on the degree the DWI is. Also - if you're involved in a fatal crash or a serious injury crash, then the charges will go up significantly more. Not only a danger to yourself, but other people on the roadway," said Sgt. Christianson.
Plan for a sober ride before you even go out. If you see any cars on the road that are driving unsafely, call 9-1-1.