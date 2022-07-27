Donation to help Channel One buy mobile beverage coolers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Channel One Regional Food Bank has received a $2,254 donation from the Open Your Hearth to the Hunger and Homeless Foundation.
Funding from Open Your Heart will provide Channel One with two mobile beverage coolers, which will improve access for people living in the most food insecure neighborhood in Rochester. The Channel One Mobile Market will remove transportation and accessibility barriers that often keep low-income people from accessing nutritious, culturally-appropriate food.
Open Your Heart awards funds every three months to emergency shelters, food shelves, and domestic violence shelters throughout Minnesota.
For more information about Open Your Heart, grantees, or the grant application process visit www.oyh.org. To learn more about Channel One Food Shelf, visit http://www.helpingfeedpeople.org.