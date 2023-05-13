Donation drive being organized to support foster families in North Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A new ministry in North Iowa is focusing on proving support to foster families.
Foster the Family says its goal is to create a library of supplies and items necessary to accept and maintain foster children that can be checked out and used during the duration of the placement.
“This ministry has been a dream of mine for a few years now, and I am so excited to be able to launch this year. We want this to be a community supported ministry that provides much needed support for those families that provide for foster children” says Laura Meyer.
Foster the Family says donations of new or gently used items such as car seats, cribs, strollers, toys and other child supplies will be greatly appreciated. A donation drive will be held on June 3 from 10 am to 1 pm at The Blackbox as part of Zion’s Love This City Purpose Driven Outreach. The Blackbox is located at 20 N 5th St., Clear Lake
