Donald Trump to attend the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey – His campaign says former President Donald Trump will attend the Iowa-Iowa State football game on Saturday.
“We’re thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend,” says Matt Whitaker, President Trump’s Acting Attorney General of the United States and a former tight end for the Iowa Hawkeyes. “President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans.”
“Tens-of-thousands of Iowans will gather to tailgate and cheer on their favorite team. I’m proud to have President Trump witness the greatest rivalry in college sports,” says Jack Whitver, Iowa Senate Majority Leader and former Cyclones wide receiver.
The Cy-Hawk showdown will kick off at 2:30 pm Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.