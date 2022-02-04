Don McLean headlines Winter Dance Party's kickoff concert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Remain in Northern Iowa... .Combination of winds and very cold temperatures will lead to dangerous wind chills early this morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa. * WHEN...Through 7 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&