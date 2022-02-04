Don McLean headlines Winter Dance Party's kickoff concert

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - After a year off due to the pandemic, and some pent up cabin fever, folks are ready to shake, rattle and roll once again, as the Winter Dance Party officially kicked off Thursday night.
It was an electric atmosphere inside the Surf Ballroom Thursday night, with some attendees getting into the spirit with 50's era clothing, commemorating the time where Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and J.P. Richardson - also known as 'The Big Bopper' - took to the stage in front of a huge crowd 63 years ago.
For Vern and Twyla Wichtendahl, who traveled about an hour to Thursday's show, it comes as a surprise for some from outside of Iowa on just how close to home history happened.
"I was talking to some of my relatives in New York today, talking about the anniversary of this. They asked me where I live from here, I said about an hour away. They said, 'really?' It's a really big deal on the east coast. And here it is in the middle of little ol' Iowa," Vern said.
No strangers to seeing shows at the Surf, this was the first time they attended the Winter Dance Party. A teacher at Bishop Garrigan High School in Algona, Twyla notes how important it is for the next generation to know about the legacies the aforementioned musicians left on the world.
"You need to keep all these traditions going. In order to create new music, you need to have some basis for it. Some of the older stuff, the classics."
Minister Joseph Pughsley made the trek from Chicago to be here. He calls the annual celebration a family reunion, which felt off when it wasn't held last year.
"Through it all, we are here together once again. Distance didn't stop us so we are here stronger than ever."
Now on his second trip to the Party, he's excited to be a part of where an important piece of music history occurred.
"When I come into this place, I feel a presence of music. My Grandfather introduced me to this music when I was growing up, so I knew about the stories growing up."
Thursday's headliner was none other than Don McLean, who wrote and recorded 'American Pie' 50 years ago. McLean shares how the hit song, which refers to the plane crash that occurred after the February 2, 1959 show, has become iconic.
"Over the years since the song came out, it's sort of been given a religious quality almost in terms of the importance of the music to America and to people that love music. It represents a part of America that is very Americana. It's almost a folk tale now."
To be performing at the venue where the events of the song unfolded is a very surreal feeling.
"Driving and seeing this open country is for me. I'm not a city guy. I loved it. People have been so nice to me. And I'm looking forward to the show tonight."
You can catch more live musical performances in tribute of the three. For a complete schedule of events, click here.