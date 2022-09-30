Dog rescued from Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after a house fire in Albert Lea.
Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Grace Street just before 5:30 pm Thursday. Crews say they arrived to see smoke billowing out of the back of the home.
Albert Lea Police verified that all human occupants were out of the house but the family dog was still inside. Firefighters went in and rescued the dog, which was not hurt.
A fire in the back porch area of the home was extinguished. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says the tenant of the home has used a garden house to slow the spread of the flames. Fire damage was contained to the room where the flames started and there was smoke damage throughout the house.
The cause of the fire is not known. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.