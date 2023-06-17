Dog party held at "Forager Brewery"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a dog party held today at Forager Brewery. The event featured dog-themed drinks for both humans and dogs. There were also vendors selling a variety of services including doggy pictures, doggy massages, and doggy training. A big part of the event was the dog show, which had various categories and was judged by three people who scored the dogs. Austin Jevne, one of Forager Brewery's founders, explained why people like dogs so much.
“I think it’s the fact that they’re not only man’s best friend, but they’re people’s best friend in general. They provide wonderful services to people in need, which is like the working-class dogs. They also provide comfort. They symbi-they surprise themselves and are funny little creatures, you know like, they’re-there’s a wonderful companion to life in general," Jevne said.
He said they hope to make this an annual event. Forager Brewery plans to host their annual festival "Foragerfest" on September 9th.