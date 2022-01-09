Dog dies in Rochester mobile home fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A dog perished in a mobile home fire early Saturday in Rochester.
It happened at Oak Terrance Estates on Marion Road. The Rochester Fire Department was called around 1:34 am and responded with Engine 16, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 5, Truck 12, Battalion Chief 2, and the Fire Marshal Division.
Firefighters say they arrived on the scene to find the front deck and exterior wall of a mobile home completed consumed by flames. The door of the home was forced open to perform a search. One dog died on the front deck but all other several other dogs and all residents escaped to safety.
Once the exterior fire was put out, crews went to work on multiple sides of the mobile home removing the skirting and extinguishing flames underneath.
The Rochester Fire Department says cold temperatures were a challenge as freezing water from hose lines made for difficult footing and frozen gear and tools. Crews were on the scene for just under 3 hours.