Dodge & Olmsted Community Corrections now working in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The start of 2023 saw the dawn of a new era in detention in southeast Minnesota.
Fillmore County decided to withdraw from a joint powers agreement and that has led to the creation of the new Dodge & Olmsted (D&O) Community Corrections team.
“We had a community corrections partnership with Fillmore County for several decades, and we wish them nothing but the best as they go in a new direction,” says D&O Community Corrections Director Nikki Niles. “D&O Community Corrections will continue to provide services to adults and juveniles in Dodge and Olmsted counties.”
Olmsted County had six Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted (DFO) Community Corrections employees staffed in Fillmore County. Those employees will maintain employment with Olmsted County.
“Dodge County and Olmsted County have been partners in the delivery of community corrections since the inception of legislation in 1973 and implementation in 1974,” says Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee. “The strong relationship between these two counties has led to some of the most effective and innovative corrections services in Minnesota.”