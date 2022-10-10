Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced

WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served.
Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says Dale got into an argument with another woman on March 23 in Rollingstone. Court documents state during a fight on the front porch, the victim dropped her phone and Dale grabbed it and got into her vehicle.
Deputies say the victim followed Dale and tried to get into the vehicle, but Dale drove away in a reckless manner and dragged the victim along the road.
Investigators say the female victim was found in the road missing some teeth, not moving her legs, and speaking unintelligibly. A witness stated they could not tell if the victim was run over or was injured while falling away from the vehicle.
Rochester police later arrested Dale and say the victim’s phone was found in Dale’s vehicle.
She has now been sentenced to 80 days in the Winona County Jail but given credit for 80 days already served.