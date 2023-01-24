Dodge County shows off renovated highway department facility

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - On Tuesday afternoon, an open house was held at the newly renovated highway department facility for Dodge County.
Dodge County engineer Guy Kohlnhofer said the building was built in 1980 and needed to be modernized.
The facility has improved heating and cooling systems, along with security and fire suppression upgrades.
Out in the shop, new vehicle bays were added, along with a dedicated truck wash area. Maintaining vehicles will be made much easier with a truck lift.
County road workers can also enjoy their down time in a more comfortable break room with a kitchen, and a brand new locker room.
The renovations cost about $4.5 million, funded though a $10 million road maintenance bond. The bond will be repaid through a local option sales tax.