Dodge County organization collecting school supplies for upcoming school year

KASSON, Minn.- With a new school year around the corner, a Kasson organization is making sure every dodge county student has what they need to succeed.
For over ten years, Ready, Set, Learn has been helping students. It's collecting school supplies to help people who might not be able to pick it up for their children. The school supplies is for all Dodge County students regardless of their families income. Last year Ready, Set, Learn collected 344 items. This year volunteer organizer Tanya Young is expecting to collect more items. She tells KIMT News 3 what grade levels are eligible for the supplies.
"Any student that's Pre-K through 12th grade. So right now we have about seven different locations in Kasson and then different areas that are doing supply drives for us through the month of July. Our applications process cuts off the end of July and the second week of August we do our distribution," says Young.
The supplies will be distributed August 8th and 9th at St John's Lutheran Church. Anyone interested in donating can drop off supplies at the Kasson Public Library.