Dodge County offers community members free testing for Nitrates

MANTORVILLE, Minn.-If you rely on a private well, it's a good idea to test it regularly for nitrates. Dodge County Environmental Services is offering free nitrate screenings at the Dodge County Government Services Building. Here's what you should know if you want your water tested. You should run your water for five to 10 minutes before collecting a fresh sample. In order to get an accurate reading, you should take your sample less than 24 hours before the screening and keep it in a clean plastic or glass container. It should only take five minutes or less to get your results. Jackson Miller, one of the environmental program managers, said nitrates can pose a significant health risk.
“Anything over 10 milligrams per liter is unadvised to drink by pregnant mothers and infants and toddlers. This can lead to a symptom called blue baby syndrome, which is a lack of oxygen getting to red blood cells after consuming the water," Miller said.
He said the testing can help the cities and counties throughout the state get a better idea of what's affecting the groundwater. If you're interested in participating in the free testing, the next round of screenings is tomorrow at the Dodge County Government Services Building from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.