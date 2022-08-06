Dodge County first responders practice active shooter training

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With mass shootings happening across the nation - active shooter training is something a lot of us have probably seen more of. On Saturday, Dodge County first responders practiced has their own active shooter training.
The training was for all of Dodge County's public safety agencies. The agencies spent three and a half hours in the classroom preparing and did exercises in response to an active shooter situation.
Dodge County emergency management director Matthew Maas says the training is critical because of how often shootings are happening in the United States. He says it's about being ready to respond when needed. Kasson Police, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, and all of the fire departments and EMS agencies in Dodge County attended the training.
"It's just imperative to know that our public safety agencies are working together with our school district and large employers and businesses to plan for these type of things so we can respond the best we possibly can," explains Mass." I think it's absolutely wonderful that we get the opportunity to put this together and provide trainings like this. Being able to do trainings like this in a school district in a similar situation to what we can respond to is absolutely imperative and it's nice to make sure we're ready to respond when the community needs us."
The first responders will continue to work with dodge county school districts. he says they will figure out how to bring parents back with their children and where they need to be after mass shootings