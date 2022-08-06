Dodge County first responders practice active shooter training

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa and northwest Iowa, including the following counties, in north central Iowa, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago and Worth. In northwest Iowa, Emmet and Palo Alto. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - While conditions are dry over north central Iowa, there is concern that storms may repeat over the same area tonight into Sunday morning, leading to localized rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts near Minnesota and northeast Iowa. While the soil can likely absorb this rainfall, if it were to occur over an urbanized area, it could lead to an increasing risk of flash flooding. There still remains some uncertainty in the axis of heaviest rainfall and whether that will be over northern Iowa or southern Minnesota. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&