Dodge County first responders practice active shooter training

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa and northwest Iowa,
including the following counties, in north central Iowa, Cerro
Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago and Worth. In northwest Iowa,
Emmet and Palo Alto.

* WHEN...Through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While conditions are dry over north central Iowa, there is
concern that storms may repeat over the same area tonight
into Sunday morning, leading to localized rainfall amounts of
3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts near Minnesota and
northeast Iowa. While the soil can likely absorb this
rainfall, if it were to occur over an urbanized area, it
could lead to an increasing risk of flash flooding. There
still remains some uncertainty in the axis of heaviest
rainfall and whether that will be over northern Iowa or
southern Minnesota.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bremer,
northern Franklin, northern Butler and southern Cerro Gordo Counties
through 145 AM CDT...

At 1240 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Rockwell, or 14 miles south of Mason City, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Very heavy rainfall has occurred with these storms with
some areas receiving over 3 inches of rain already. An
additional 1-2 inches is possible with these storms. Winds
in excess of 30 mph are also possible.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Ponding of ponding of water on roadways,
low visibilities, and rises in small streams and creeks.

Locations impacted include...
Greene.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 174 and 190.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Dodge County first responders practice active shooter training

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With mass shootings happening across the nation - active shooter training is something a lot of us have probably seen more of. On Saturday, Dodge County first responders practiced has their own active shooter training.

The training was for all of Dodge County's public safety agencies. The agencies spent three and a half hours in the classroom preparing and did exercises in response to an active shooter situation.

Dodge County emergency management director Matthew Maas says the training is critical because of how often shootings are happening in the United States. He says  it's about being ready to respond when needed. Kasson Police, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, and all of the fire departments and EMS agencies in Dodge County attended the training.

"It's just imperative to know that our public safety agencies are working together with our school district and large employers and businesses to plan for these type of things so we can respond the best we possibly can," explains Mass." I think it's absolutely wonderful that we get the opportunity to put this together and provide trainings like this. Being able to do trainings like this in a school district in a similar situation to what we can respond to is absolutely imperative and it's nice to make sure we're ready to respond when the community needs us."

The first responders will continue to work with dodge county school districts. he says they will figure out how to bring parents back with their children and where they need to be after mass shootings

