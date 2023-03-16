Dodge County duo hurt in crash northwest of the Twin Cities

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people from Dodge County have been hurt in a single-vehicle crash in central Minnesota.
The State Patrol says Jason Frank Simmons, 47 of Kasson, was driving west on Highway 10 in Morrison County, northwest of the Twin Cities, when he lost control on the snow and ice covered pavement near the Azure Road intersection around 3:30 pm Thursday. The State Patrol says Simmons’ vehicle rolled into the ditch.
Simmons and a passenger, Joseph Michael Simmons, 14 of Kasson, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Lakewood Hospital for treatment.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Scandia Valley Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this crash.