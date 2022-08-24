 Skip to main content
Dodge County crash send Cannon Falls man to the hospital

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Cannon Falls man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County.

It happened around 5:42 pm Wednesday on Highway 30.  The Minnesota State Patrol says Philip Robert Elwood, 47, was driving east when he lost control coming around a curve near mile marker 194.  The State Patrol says Elwood went off the road and rolled his vehicle multiple times before coming to a stop.

Elwood suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Austin for treatment.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Prairie Fire Department, and Blooming Prairie EMS all assisted with this accident.

