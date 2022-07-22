Dodge County community to get its own Dollar General

WEST CONCORD, Minn. – Dollar General is planning to build a new store in a Dodge County community.
West Concord Mayor Jeffery McCool issued a press release Friday that a new Dollar General will be built in the 200 block of State Street NW between Faith Community Church and Boe Auto Center. McCool says the store is scheduled to open in early 2023 and should start hiring in the fall of 2022.
“This not only means a benefit to the residents in the form of retail and groceries but also a wider tax base and new career opportunities,” says McCool. “Good news indeed. A huge thank you to all to make this happen as it truly took the community and Dollar General.”