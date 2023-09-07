Dodge County collision of SUV and pickup sends one to the hospital

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A collision between a pickup truck and an SUV in Dodge County injured one person Thursday morning.
It happened around 6:13 am at the interchange of Highway 56 and Highway 14. The Minnesota State Patrol says Mateo Torres Solis, 38 of Virginia, was driving an SUV south and Gustavo Hernandez Hernandez, 23 of Rochester, was trying to exit off Highway 14 and onto Highway 56 when they crashed.
The collision resulted in non-life threatening injuries to Juan Martinez Oropeza, 44 of Rochester, a passenger in Hernandez Hernandez’ SUV. No one was hurt in Solis’ pickup truck.
Oropeza was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.