 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening.

Concentrations of Ozone may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
At this level of Ozone exposure...Members of sensitive groups may
experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be
affected.

For additional information...please visit the Minnesota Pollution
Control Agency Web site at http://aqi.pca.state.mn.us/#healtheffects

Dodge Center Public Library gets $10,000 for sensory friendly improvements

  • Updated
  • 0
Dodge Center Public Library

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – A $10,000 grant will help the Dodge Center Public Library support people who are on the autism spectrum or are otherwise neurodivergent.

Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative, gave such grants to 240 libraries across the country.  Dodge Center is one of just three Minnesota libraries to receive the money.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Dodge Center Library Director Ingvild Herfindahl.  “This grant will allow our library to get to know our neurodivergent community members better. It will help us improve our services to ensure this population feels welcome and comfortable in our space.”

Doctors say neurodivergent is a term used for someone whose brain processes, learns, or behaves differently from what is typical.  Diagnoses such as the autism spectrum, ADHD, OCD, or dyslexia are all considered to be neurodivergent.

The Dodge Center Public Library says it plans to use this grant to add sensory friendly equipment to the library, add new items for checkout, and provide sensory friendly programs.  It will host a public forum on July 18 and 6 pm to discuss accessibility and library involvement and how to use the grant funds to ensure our library activities, space, and collection meet the needs of neurodivergent people and everyone in the community.

If you are interested in taking part in the conversation or have questions, you may contact Chris Yard at cyard@selco.info or visit https://dodgecenter.lib.mn.us for more information.  A survey is also posted on the library’s website for those unable to attend the forum.

Tags

Recommended for you