Dodge Center Public Library gets $10,000 for sensory friendly improvements

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – A $10,000 grant will help the Dodge Center Public Library support people who are on the autism spectrum or are otherwise neurodivergent.
Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative, gave such grants to 240 libraries across the country. Dodge Center is one of just three Minnesota libraries to receive the money.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Dodge Center Library Director Ingvild Herfindahl. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our neurodivergent community members better. It will help us improve our services to ensure this population feels welcome and comfortable in our space.”
Doctors say neurodivergent is a term used for someone whose brain processes, learns, or behaves differently from what is typical. Diagnoses such as the autism spectrum, ADHD, OCD, or dyslexia are all considered to be neurodivergent.
The Dodge Center Public Library says it plans to use this grant to add sensory friendly equipment to the library, add new items for checkout, and provide sensory friendly programs. It will host a public forum on July 18 and 6 pm to discuss accessibility and library involvement and how to use the grant funds to ensure our library activities, space, and collection meet the needs of neurodivergent people and everyone in the community.
If you are interested in taking part in the conversation or have questions, you may contact Chris Yard at cyard@selco.info or visit https://dodgecenter.lib.mn.us for more information. A survey is also posted on the library’s website for those unable to attend the forum.