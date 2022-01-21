Dodge Center man pleads guilty to impersonating federal law enforcement

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Dodge County man is pleading guilty to pretending to be a federal law enforcement officer.
Reyel Devon Simmons, 52 of Dodge Center, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to impersonating a federal officer and being a felon in possession of firearms. No sentencing date has been set.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Simmons presented himself on social media as a federal agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security named “Ray Reeves.” Court documents state Simmons had nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok, used a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear, made several posts displaying law enforcement equipment, badges, and firearms, and referred explicitly and implicitly to himself as a federal agent.
However, Simmons has never been employed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.