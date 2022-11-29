Dodge Center man going to prison for sexual abuse of a child

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Dodge County man is going to prison for sexually abusing a child.
Michael Adam Davis, 38 of Dodge Center, was arrested in April 2019 and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and indecent exposure in the presence of a minor. Davis was accused of sexually abusing a victim under the age of 16 while serving as a young men’s leader at a church.
Court documents state Davis is a convicted sex offender in Utah and was found guilty in 2003 of lewdness or indecent exposure in the presence of a child. An investigation into Davis began in March 2019 after he was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt and there was a male under the age of 16 in the vehicle with him.
Davis pleaded not guilty but was convicted of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct after a five day trial in May. He was sentenced Tuesday to up to 30 years behind bars, followed by 99 years of conditional release, and ordered to pay $1,304 in restitution.