Dodge Center man going to prison for pretending to be federal law enforcement

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Impersonating a federal officer and illegally possessing firearms is sending a Dodge County man to federal prison.
Reyel Devon Simmons, 53 of Dodge Center, pleaded guilty on January 21 to one count of impersonating an officer of the United States and one count of possessing firearms as a felon.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it got a tip on August 17, 2021, that Simmons was pretending to be a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent on TikTok. Court documents state Simmons used a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear and made several posts displaying law enforcement equipment, badges, and firearms, and referring explicitly and implicitly to himself as a federal agent to his nearly 10,000 followers.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Simmons regularly carried a backpack, which he described as his “go bag” which bag had the departmental emblem of the Department of Homeland Security and contained a Glock handgun, fake Department of Homeland Security badge, and other items related to Simmons’s supposed service in law enforcement and the military. Investigators also seized from Simmons’s residence eight firearms, including handguns and rifles, some of which were discovered in a “safe room” or bunker that could be accessed only through a hidden doorway located in a storage area of the basement.
Simmons has never been employed by the United States Department of Homeland Security or any other federal, state, or local law enforcement agency.
He has now been sentenced to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.