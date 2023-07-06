Dodge Center Library receives blood pressure monitors

DODGE CENTER, Minn.-Dodge Center Public Library received three blood pressure monitors from a grant through the American Heart Association.
The library is the epicenter of learning in Dodge Center and works to provide the community with what they need. The blood pressure cuffs are part of a library initiative to improve their patrons' health.
Dodge Center Public Library library director Ingvild Herfindahl says, “For the blood pressure cuffs, we in our small town don't have any place for people to check their blood pressure if they're concerned about it so we have that available in the library.”
In addition to the blood pressure cuffs the library was able to get a pulse oximeter. The library is holding a forum on July 18th to discuss the use of a different grant they received to expand accessibility.