Dodge Center knit and crochet group sending handmade items to Ukraine

DODGE CENTER, Minn.-The knit and crochet group at Dodge Center Public Library is donating 245 knit and crochet pieces to Ukraine.
They call themselves the Dorcas Society of Dodge Center. When they started, they were donating pieces to local care centers and wic groups.
The donation to Ukraine had been in the works for awhile, with help from True Hope Ministry, a Ukranian group working to help orphans and those in need in Ukraine.
This international donation will be a first for the Dorcas Society of Dodge Center and the largest to date.
Fiber artist Sandy Orren says, “It's important because you know a lot of people who are part of the group their children have grown up and made their own lives and so you know its nice to know that you can still make a difference somehow somewhere to somebody with the talents God has given us.”