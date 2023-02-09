Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections new location nearing completion

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Renovations are close to being completed on the fourth floor at the Olmsted County Government Center.
Dodge and Olmsted County's Community Corrections will occupy the new space at the end of Feb., according to Director of Building Operations Mat Miller.
Miller said the construction cost around $4 million dollars and has been underway for the last year.
Some of the new features include sit-stand tables, open workspaces that allow for more sunlight, phone pods for meetings or calls and upgraded security at the entrance, according to Miller.
Director of Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections Nikki Niles said 98 staff work in corrections and that roughly 2000 clients will be served in the new space.
Miller said one reason the new space was renovated was because of the need of a new felony courtroom on the fifth floor of the building.
"One of the things that triggered this was another felony size courtroom in the building. So, the idea was we move court administration off that floor so we can build another felony size courtroom. So, construction will continue for another few months here at the government center," Miller said.
The fourth floor also houses court administration, in addition to community corrections.
Niles said the area will also add six staff from the former Fillmore County Community Corrections office area.
"As far as the impact without having Fillmore business runs as usual instead of those six staff that primarily house in the Fillmore office they will just house here in the Olmsted space," Niles said.
Miller said the courtroom is expected to be completed by late May.