Doctor speaks to what parents can do to help their kids about the air quality

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Minnesota has been in and out of air quality alerts this summer causing many to have health issues, especially children.
Local mom Kayla Tilson says she’s concerned about how the air quality could affect her daughter. Tilson wants to make sure her daughter has a chance to play outside.
Tilson says, "Mostly staying indoors but when it's nice enough out, it's not too bad we try to play outside a little bit."
University of Minnesota Medical School assistant professor Dr. Laalitha Surapaneni says that checking the air quality and limiting time outdoors are two things parents can do to help their children.
She says, "The third thing would be to have a clean air room in your house, so that's at least one room in the house where the windows are well-sealed so the smoke doesn't get in and you use a portable air filter that is high efficiency so a HEPA filter for example."
She says that if you have concerns about your child’s well-being or if you start to notice any respiratory issues or headaches contact your child’s doctor to make a plan.