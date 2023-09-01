Doc's Recovery House kicks off National Recovery Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - September 1st marks the beginning of National Recovery Month.
For non-profits like Doc's Recovery House in Rochester, it's the perfect time to spread awareness about overcoming addiction.
Doc's Recovery House decided to kick off National Recovery Month this year with an ice cream social and cookout.
It's just one of many ways the non-profit will be working to celebrate the month.
Throughout September, non-profits like doc's will be working to beat the stigma around recovery and celebrate those who've experienced the recovery process.
"The way we do that is by sharing our stories, by lifting up our voices, and getting loud and present in the community," said Tori Utley, the non-profit's executive director. "The message I would share is that recovery is possible. It's possible for every person, every family, and every community."
Doc's will also be working with other recovery programs like NUWAY and Common Ground throughout the month along with Olmsted County.
Several of the residents at Doc's Recovery House are grateful for the second chance they've been given.
Erik Madison, better known by his fellow residents as "Big Country," has been in the recovery program since April.
During his time there, he feels like he's found another family at the recovery house.
"I'm closer to these guys than I am most people I've known my entire life," he said. "It's a good place to be. We attend meetings daily, we do service work in town. Sobriety and recovery is our number one goal in life. We do pretty good at it."
Doc's Recovery House will also be attending a walk at the state capitol on September 9th.
They'll also be at Recovery Night, an event hosted by the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on September 12th.