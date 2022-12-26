 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Do you go out to find post-Christmas deals?

  • Updated
  • 0

With the holidays over, some are taking advantage of a drop in prices after Christmas. How locals are filling their Christmas lists after the big day.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Christmas is over, but that didn't stop some people from continuing their holiday shopping today. We caught up with a holiday shopper, Laurel Johnson, at The Nordic Shop. Using money she and her husband received from gifts, she bought some Christmas decorations for her family and a sweater for herself. She said she wanted to take advantage of post-Christmas deals.

“If you’re getting something for 50% off, you should feel good because you’re getting it for a cheaper price, and I don’t think that people should feel bad about going and spending maybe a little extra money on themselves after the holidays, especially if they got gifts," Johnson said.

While today is a busy day for shopping and returns, Mastercard reported that Black Friday was still the top day for shopping, with sales up more than 12% from last year.

Recommended for you