DNR trout stock continues in Austin's Wolf Creek

AUSTIN, MN - For the fourth straight year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has stocked trout in the Wolf Creek, a tributary of the Cedar River, in Todd Park.
300 rainbow trout were stocked Thursday morning. This is in addition to 300 stocked three weeks ago. The stock included 8 albino trout.
After having noticed colder temperatures in Wolf creek, James Fett, Watershed Technician with the Mower Soil & Water Conservation District, began a study which would later lead to the DNR's continued practice.
"So I ended up doing a study for 2 years where I set up 3 different temperature probes throughout todd park," says James. "I made some different graphs, looked at the data, and cited some DNR research on temepratures that trout can handle. And I submitted a formal ask to the Waterville DNR fisheries if they would consider stocking trout in Wolf Creek. They took a look at it, and agreed it would be a great idea."
For many in Austin, MN, fishing for trout normally means driving at least 45 minutes east.
The Minnesota trout opener is on May 13th.