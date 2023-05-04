 Skip to main content
DNR trout stock continues in Austin's Wolf Creek

The MN DNR stocked an additional 300 rainbow trout Wolf Creek in Austin on Thursday.

AUSTIN, MN - For the fourth straight year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has stocked trout in the Wolf Creek, a tributary of the Cedar River, in Todd Park.

300 rainbow trout were stocked Thursday morning. This is in addition to 300 stocked three weeks ago. The stock included 8 albino trout.

After having noticed colder temperatures in Wolf creek, James Fett, Watershed Technician with the Mower Soil & Water Conservation District, began a study which would later lead to the DNR's continued practice.

"So I ended up doing a study for 2 years where I set up 3 different temperature probes throughout todd park," says James. "I made some different graphs, looked at the data, and cited some DNR research on temepratures that trout can handle. And I submitted a formal ask to the Waterville DNR fisheries if they would consider stocking trout in Wolf Creek. They took a look at it, and agreed it would be a great idea."

For many in Austin, MN, fishing for trout normally means driving at least 45 minutes east. 

The Minnesota trout opener is on May 13th.