DNR seeks to acquire large part of Ramsey Mill Pond

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking to acquire 22.5 acres of land from from Ramsey Golf Club Inc.
The plot of land is north of Austin and neighbors the DNR's existing Ramsey Mill Pond Wildlife Management Area.
The Mower County Board voted unanimously in favor of the deal on Tuesday, which is required for these sort of private land transfers to public or state ownership.
The area is mostly wetlands that would be added to the existing WMA - a plot of state-owned land open to the public for recreation like hunting, fishing, and canoeing.
The DNR shares that expanding the scope of this WMA would increase conservation of the wetlands and wildlife that lives there.
The land would serve as a sensible addition to the existing lot that has remained unused for many years under private ownership.
If the acquisition is finalized, the Wildlife Management Area would amount to nearly 418 acres of DNR operated land.
The purchase is expected to happen sometime this summer.