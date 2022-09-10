DNR says Minnesota pheasant numbers increase significantly from last year ahead of hunting season

MINNESOTA - Pheasant hunting across much of the Midwest is a tradition and while the hunting opener is still a month away the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is anticipating a strong hunting season.
Pheasant numbers in Minnesota increased 18 percent from last year, and exceeded the 10-year average by a similar amount, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' annual roadside pheasant survey.
Minnesota DNR Prairie Habitat Supervisor Greg Hoch, says there are a variety of factors that can affect the number of wildlife species.
“Those numbers have kind of leveled off over the last couple of years so we're not seeing the habitat loss in some cases we were seeing in the previous years so good weather, stable habitat, good numbers for wildlife populations.”
He says hunting is important to many of our rural economies.
“Hunters are getting gas staying in hotels eating at restaurants, buying ammunition and things like that. It can be a real stimulus in rural areas, not just Minnesota but again the Midwest.”
Some reminders before the start of the season are that you need a hunting license, a pheasant stamp in the state of Minnesota, and are required to wear blaze orange. Hunting hours are from 9 a.m. to sunset with a 2 rooster daily limit to prevent overharvesting.