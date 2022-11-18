DNR says deer harvest numbers are down in Minnesota

KIMT NEWS 3 - With the "fire arm" season over for deer, the Minnesota Department Of Natural Resources is reporting deer harvest numbers are down.
Deer harvest numbers are down 11 percent compared to last year and 17 percent compared to the five year average.
Contributing factors to the decrease include the lower population of deer seen throughout the state. DNR says severe winter weather is playing a role in northern Minnesota.
Barb Keller, Big Game Program Leader with the Minnesota DNR says the state might see the deer population continue to grow in areas that have seen less than ideal harvest.
“There are parts of the state where deer populations are above where we want them to be and harvest is really important, and pretty much our primary tool that we use to bring them down and within our ideal numbers,” Kelly explains.
Keller adds the lower deer harvest could lead to more roadkill on the roads as well but not significant enough to play a role in the decrease in the harvest numbers.
“If we do have a very poor harvest that's gonna mean more deer on the landscape, potentially more deer you might see while driving, and potentially - hopefully not - maybe encounter while you're driving,” she adds.
The current harvest is estimated at more than 142 thousand and is expected to increase throughout the rest of deer season, concluding December 31st.