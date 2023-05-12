DNR offering advice ahead of fishing season opener

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tomorrow is the day anglers have been waiting for.
The DNR is opening fishing season for walleye, northern pike, and sauger throughout Minnesota.
However, after a late spring that saw plenty of flooding at lakes across the state, DNR officials are saying it's too early to tell how well walleye will behave.
Some lakes in northern Minnesota are still dealing with melting ice, which has put the DNR a bit behind schedule.
Brad Parsons, the state fisheries section manager, says being flexible can be the key to fishing success.
"We ask that people be adaptive and be ready to try something different," he said. "If the walleye aren't biting, chasing some pike or bass or go back in the back bay and find some crappies or enjoy some warm water."
Jack Lauer, the fisheries manager of southern Minnesota, adds fishing for walleye in his part of the state should bring you plenty of success.
"The walleye have spawned and they're ready to eat," he said. "They're hungry, so you can find them in shallow water, three to six feet of water. A lot of the lakes in southern Minnesota are shallow enough where you don't have to worry about structure."
The DNR also suggests trying to fish for bass if walleye aren't working out, though they are catch and release only.
The new season will last until February 25th, 2024.