DNR is fighting a deepening drought in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 24% of Minnesota is experiencing moderate drought and 43% of the state is abnormally dry.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says 8% of the state is in severe drought and 4% is in extreme drought. The DNR says the past two weeks are the first time this year that any portion of Minnesota has been in extreme drought. In comparison, the 2021 drought was the most severe in Minnesota since at least 1988, with more than half the state experiencing extreme drought and 8% experiencing exceptional drought.
“Precipitation deficits in fall and leading through the winter can often dictate drought conditions leading into the spring,” says Dan Hawblitzel, meteorologist-in-charge with NOAA/National Weather Service in Chanhassen. “That was the case for the 2021 drought and it is possible these deficits in late 2022 will persist into 2023.”
The DNR says it has taken the following actions, in accordance with the Statewide Drought Plan:
- Notified the Statewide Drought Task Force of drought conditions
- Updated the drought page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Climate/Drought)
- Notified public water suppliers in the watersheds of the conditions, encouraging them to implement demand reduction and water conservation measures
The DNR says areas currently experiencing extreme drought will require at least five to eight inches of rain over several weeks to replenish water resources, and areas experiencing severe drought will require at least three to five inches of rain over several weeks to replenish water resources.