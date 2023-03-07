DNR hiring for Conservation Officer Prep Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and that makes protecting the state's natural resources such as state parks, trails, forests, waters and wetlands all the more important. It's why the DNR is looking for the right candidates to apply to be conservation officers.
Currently, the department is looking for around 18 individuals to apply to its CO Prep Program.
The goal is to train accepted applicants to become licensed peace officer who enforce laws and regulations under the jurisdiction of the Minnesota DNR.
Enforcement communications coordinator Joe Albert says you don't need a background in law enforcement to apply to the program. All you'll need is a two-year degree and a love for the outdoors.
He explained, "The people who go through the program get the law enforcement training and education that they need and then they will be part of our CO academy, conservation officer academy, next spring at Camp Ripley."
The DNR is holding two open houses this month on March 15, at the DNR Central Office in St. Paul, as well as on March 20, at the Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College.
You have until March 31 to apply. You can find more information and the application here.