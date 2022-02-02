 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Subsiding this Morning but Another Round
Tonight...

.Wind chill values across northern Iowa have warmed above 20
degrees below zero and will remain above wind chill advisory
criteria through the remainder of the daytime hours, allowing the
morning advisory to expire. Another round of wind chill advisory headlines
remain in place tonight, covering roughly the northwest half of
the state. Wind chill values of 20 to 30 degrees below zero will
the common.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around 25
below zero.

* WHERE...Much of the northwest half of the state.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

DNA provides new clue to female skull found in western Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
DNA

HUDSON, Wisconsin – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose skull was found near the St. Croix River in October 2002.

The St. Croix Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation say it was first thought the skull was from a woman of Asian descent but investigative genetic genealogists with the DNA Doe Project have now determined her ethnic heritage was Swedish.

Investigators say the woman was likely between 35-50 years old and had widely spaced eyes, a flat face, a pronounced forehead and that her skull had been deposited at the site within a year of discovery.  The St. Croix Sheriff’s Office says it believes the woman’s relatives may have emigrated to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

The public is asked to contact St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Investigator James Haefner via email at james.haefner@sccwi.gov or 715-381-4325 with information about anyone who matches the description of this Jane Doe and who disappeared prior to October 2002.  Potential family members may be needed to confirm her identity by providing a DNA sample.

The DNA Doe Project (DDP) is an all-volunteer non-profit organization whose mission is to identify John and Jane Does and return them to their families.  The genealogy research is pro bono, but the organization relies on donations to fund lab costs when agencies cannot afford them. To date DDP says it has made over 70 identifications.

