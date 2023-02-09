DMC to spend $10 million on Soldiers Field Memorial Park improvements

ROCHESTER, Minn. - $10 million to help improve Soldiers Field Memorial Park was approved Thursday by the Destination Medical Center Corporation (DMCC) Board of Directors.
“The DMCC board not only recognizes the importance of Soldiers Field Memorial Park to the DMC initiative but also the immense significance it has for all of Rochester,” says DMCC board chair Pamela Wheelock. “This park has been a signature public space for decades and these improvements, selected through extensive community engagement, will make sure Soldiers Field continues to be welcoming and inclusive to residents and visitors alike.”
The Rochester City Council is expected to consider this item at their February 22 regular meeting. The cost of the project is estimated at $22.5 million with $10 million coming from DMC funds and the remainder from federal, state, and local resources. Some of the park improvements include:
Expanded aquatics area with lap and wading pools, lazy river, and a splash pad.
Inclusive playground and shelter on the east side
Basketball courts and track improvements
Downtown Riverwalk
The DMCC Board of Directors also approved support for the next steps in a process to reconnect the downtown waterfront to the Zumbro River, create a signature public space along the river, and to open underutilized city-owned properties to future private development. Among those steps are:
$350,000 for riverfront design and engineering including:
Working with appropriate State and Federal agencies to discuss necessary modifications to the river channel wall managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Red Owl/Time Theater property analysis
Site design and development preparation
Up to $450,000 for the purchase of the Olmsted County-owned “Mr. Muffler” site.
“Cities throughout the country are rediscovering the importance of connecting with the natural beauty of their riverfronts,” says DMCC board member Kim Norton. “Rochester has an opportunity to do the same and to do so in way that provides for both public and private development, as well as reconnecting with its origins.”