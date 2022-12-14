DMC EDA announces two new board members

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two new board members have been appointed to the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency.
Roberta (Bobbie) Dressen, president and CEO of the Medical Alley Association, and Dennis Dahlen, CFO of Mayo Clinic, will be replacing Harry Hoffman and Jerry Bell, who will be stepping down at the end of this year.
“We are delighted to welcome Bobbie Dressen and Dennis Dahlen to the DMC EDA board,” says Dr. Clark Otley, president of DMC EDA. “With their incredible accomplishments and breadth of experience, Bobbie and Dennis will be excellent contributors to the success of the Destination Medical Center initiative.”
Dressen and Dahlen will serve three-year terms starting January 1, 2023.
“As the DMC continues to make huge strides in positioning our region as the epicenter of health innovation and care, it’s an honor to be named to the board to help support our shared objectives,” says Dressen. “In addition to my role at Medical Alley, I feel my background in representing various sectors within health care will contribute to building a global destination for the industry and bring more prosperity to the state.”
“It is an honor to join the DMC EDA at a time when Mayo Clinic is investing in transforming health care,” says Dahlen. “When I came to Mayo in 2017, I was struck by the teamwork and collaboration at Mayo but also the collaboration and thoughtful approach being taken by DMC to secure Rochester, Minnesota as a premier destination for health and wellness now and in the future. We are collectively committing to delivering an unmatched experience for patients, visitors, and residents and that commitment will continue to enhance Rochester’s position as a destination medical center.”
Dressen and Dahlen will be joining current DMC EDA board members Traci Downs, chair of Collider Foundation; Tom Fisher, Director, Minnesota Design Center & Dayton-Hudson Chair in Urban Design, University of Minnesota; Joselyn Raymundo, Founder/President, Rochester Home Infusion; Patrick Seeb, Executive Director, DMC EDA; Mary Jo Williamson, Chief Administrative Officer, Mayo Clinic Collaborative Services; and DMC EDA President Dr. Clark Otley, Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic Platform; Medical Director, Department of Business Development; Consultant, Department of Dermatology, Division of Dermatologic Surgery; Professor of Dermatology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science; and President, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.