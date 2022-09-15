DMC celebrates achievements with the City of Rochester at annual event

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester celebrated its achievements and hinted at what is to come at the DMC's annual event on Thursday.
Patrick Seeb, the executive director for DMC, said in an opening statement that the location of the event was strategic.
DMC's event was located next to the Post Bulletin's former property, which is across the street from the Mayo Civic Center.
Seeb said DMC has spoken with the owner of the property and is waiting for a proposal to move forward.
"Its in ownership by a local private business person and so we are really taking their cues for what they are interested in and we have been hearing ideas from them about a new hotel capacity, senior housing capacity, other mixed income housing capacity. So, we are really looking for them to advance their idea to the extent that it matches our needs and I think we would want to be supportive and helpful. Tt really is a key location in the downtown," Seeb said.
Regarding DMC's and the City of Rochester's plan to retain mainstay businesses in the city, Mayor Kim Norton said she believes most businesses are doing well and that new grants have been established to help the mom and pop shops that are struggling.
"Many of our businesses are doing quite well and we are hearing positive feedback. I am sure there are some that are struggling and for those the grant program that we have talked about earlier is out there to help if they have structural needs but we have also worked hard to bring people downtown and we will continue to do that in the coming time holding events bringing people into the area and encouraging people to use our downtown. We have the holiday times coming, so of course we will be saying shop local please and come downtown," Norton said.
The event also featured booths operated by several of Rochester's services and also displayed one of the city's new rapid transit buses.