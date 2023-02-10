DMC Board of Directors approves funding for Downtown Riverfront Small Area project

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City is likely to see some big changes at two downtown sites in the southeast area.
No more than $800,000 in funding was approved to go toward the Downtown Riverfront Small Area project, which aims to reconnect the downtown waterfront, create a public space near the river, and to bring attention to vacant city-owned buildings that could be used for future housing and businesses.
$350,000 of these funds will be allocated toward design and engineering, with the other $450,000 going toward purchasing an Olmsted County owned site of a former muffler shop.
Initial steps would include engineering and design analysis, including determining what can be used to create better access to the riverfront, and what current buildings would need to be repurposed.
Site design, development preparation, and research into how some of these buildings could be used to create more housing options or spaces for businesses to operate would all be covered under the $350,000 in allocated funds.
The project is not to be confused with the 2021 Downtown Riverfront Southeast Small Area plan, although they share similar titles and both serve to improve the overall landscape of downtown Rochester.