Diversity Council presents Narcan training to prevent opioid overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It might be a big nationwide issue but the opioid crisis is having a big impact in our area. To prevent more overdoses from the drug Diversity Council of Rochester on Thursday held special education and training about Narcan.
The organization teamed up with Steve Rummler Hope Network and Recovery is Happening for the community effort. The training is geared toward young people in The Med City teaching them how to prevent opioid overdose.
Giving someone Narcan can often help reverse an opioid overdose.
It's the first time the Diversity Council of Rochester has done this presentation. Council leaders wanted to do this because the opioid crisis continues to grow in Rochester.
Many who helped with this training today know people who have overdosed on opioids including some who have died. Diversity Council of Rochester Outreach & Education Coordinator Heidi Wilkins thinks getting Narcan into people's hands is important even if they're not users.
"Opioid overdoses have such a stigma attached to them that getting the information out is very difficult to do and so we just want to make sure everyone has the resources," explains Wilkins.
Wilkins also thinks this is one of the most important events for the diversity council.
she adds "I do lots and lots of events. I've planned hundreds of events over my years but I find these to be one of the most important because it is something that can save lives especially young people's lives so I'm really proud of the event. I'm really proud of the kids who have come out and learn more ."
Diversity Council of Rochester plans to have another Narcan training this fall when kids are in school.