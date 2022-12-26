Disposing of Christmas trees

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Now that Christmas is over, that tree might start to feel less like a decoration and more like an inconvenience. Luckily, there's a pretty easy way to dispose of it. At the Olmsted County Compost Site, you can drop off your Christmas tree any day of the week during daylight hours. You can do this through March. There's no fee to do it. You do have to remove the stand and all the ornaments and lights.
“When we take the Christmas tree here, it’s always a little bit bittersweet, you know? Thinking about the joy of Christmas and the beauty the tree brought to the house but also realizing that it’s a temporary part of the year and there are many parts to the rest of the year that we have to enjoy as well," Brad Stish, a Christmas tree disposer, said.
Don't compost evergreen decorations like wreaths. You should place them in a bag and throw it in the garbage.