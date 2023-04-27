Displaced Kirk Apartments residents working with nonprofits for assistance

MASON CITY, Iowa. - Nonprofits of North Iowa gathered at the Salvation Army to provide support to those who lost their homes in the Kirk Apartments fire.
The Salvation Army invited about eight nonprofits to their Mason City center to connect the former tenants with a variety of resources and services.
"It's getting people in the community together with the various resources. We do have a lot of resources in Northern Iowa to help people," said Prairie Ridge Case Manager, Sara Formanek.
Several of the displaced residents showed up to Salvation army looking for legal advice, mental health services, and long-term housing. One tenant and his fiancé walked in looking for guidance after losing everything they own in the fire. The couple is appreciative for the organizations taking the time to help.
"Mason City is great. The community is really coming together to help us out, to get us back on our feet," said Kirk Apartments resident, Damon Bean.
Eric Johnson, another Kirk Apartment tenant, is trying locate permanent housing for him and his daughter.
"I'm just trying to take care of my daughter and making sure we have a place to stay because right now we are technically homeless," said Johnson.
Johnson is grateful for how the Mason City community is coming together for his family.
"It's an Iowa nice thing. Everybody talks about it, but its a real thing. We moved back here from Nevada and there is a reason why we did because people here are genuinely nice," said Johnson.
The Salvation Army Thrift Store is accepting donations from 10 am to 1 pm on Friday.
The United Way is raising money to assist people secure new housing.