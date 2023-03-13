Discovery Walk construction phase two starts this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Discovery Walk parkway project is entering its second phase this week, and that means more construction and detours are headed to downtown Rochester.
It's part of the Destination Medical Center initiative to enhance the downtown area. The project aims to create a high-amenity parkway for traveling through Discovery Square, with a focus on the pedestrian experience.
The initial phase included closing which impacted traffic throughout Discovery Square.
KIMT News 3 spoke with Josh Johnsen, strategic initiatives director for the city of Rochester, to learn more about what areas will be affected the most for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
"The main impacts that you'll see in summer 2023 and into the fall is the construction's going to be confined mostly south of Second Street Southwest, and north of Fourth Street Southwest," Johnsen said.
"We completed the section last year from Fourth Street to Sixth Street, so, there's some landscaping that does need to be done in that section - but the majority of the work's going to happen north of Fourth Street," Johnsen said.
Roads will be affected through November for vehicles, but sidewalks will be open to the public again near the end of July.
The project is anticipated to finish later on this year, with some additional landscaping elements like trees and native grasses being planted coming in early 2024.