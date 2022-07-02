Disc golfers raise money for improved course during Summerfest

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- This weekend is Stewartville's annual Summerfest, a four day event drawing crowds for food, vendors, and entertainment. On Saturday a group of disc golfers brought their frisbees to the course as part of the event's first annual tournament.
Scott Boelman is a disc golfer. He tells KIMT News 3 for five years organizers have been trying to host a tournament during Stewartville's Summerfest.
"Everybody doesn't really know much about it. So they reached out to me since I was fresh out of high school. I played quite a bit in high school and a lot of people in high school knew me for playing it so they reached out and obviously I'll take the opportunity," says Boelman.
On Saturday 74 competitors took part in the first Summerfest disc golf tournament. One of them was Jake Raetelle who's been playing disc golf for a year now and was glad the community gathered for the tournament.
"Just seeing the community coming around here especially around the Rochester area here in Stewartville, it is pehnominal to see a big group of people coming here to support us today," explains Raetelle.
But Saturday's tournament was about more than a competition. Organizers raised money that will go toward improvements at the disc golf course at Bear Cave Park.
"We're hoping to get new baskets and tee signs out here. This course has been out here for 20-25 years and the baskets just as long. So we're trying to get them replaced," says Boelman.
The tournament was open to people of all ages. Boelman hopes to find out how much money was raised by this week. He's also searching for businesses to sponsor a hole.
"If you have a business and you're looking to maybe sponsor a hole or something it's gonna be maybe $500-$600 for a hole sponsor and then it will be a $25 a year after that for a maintenance fee type thing so if you're interested, reach out."
Any businesses that would like to sponsor a hole can contact Boelman. He can be reached at 507-208-5316.