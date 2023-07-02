Disc Golf Tournament held at Bear Cave Park

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-There was a disc golf tournament held today at Bear Cave Park. Dozens of participants competed against each other across 18 different holes. They were trying to get their discs in baskets in as few throws as possible. A ceremonial disc was given to the top finisher. Scott Boelman, the event organizer, explained why he enjoys playing disc golf.
“Personally, I like it to just to see the frisbee fly in the air. It’s a little easier to see than like a golf ball or something. You can actually see the f-whole entire flight of it, and it’s kind of satisfying if you ask me," Boelman said.
If you weren't able to participate in the tournament, don't worry. He said that he plans to hold the tournament again next year in Stewartville.